Tripura BJP Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Animal Resource Development Sudhangsu Das has set an example by using public transport for travel to Kumarghat in Unakoti district, which is around 120km away from Agartala.

Minister Das contested 2023 Assembly elections from Fatikroy Assembly Constituency and won the election. In 2018 also he won the election.

Das who is two times MLA was often found raising burning issues including issues like drug addiction inside the assembly house.

On Thursday the young minister was found travelling on a train from Agartala Railway Station to Kumarghat along with other public.

Soon after the picture of the cabinet minister went viral on social media netizens were pretty much impressed with the austerity measures of the minister and hailed his simplicity.

Recently, Minister Das was also seen to write against the brutality with animals and asked the police and civil administration to take strict action against any kind of brutality with animals.

This relatively comfortable journey is playing an important role in saving the government money.

Sources close to the Minister said that he also doesn't like extra security extravagance unless absolutely necessary.

Also read : Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn during Assembly session, video goes viral