Tripura minister expresses hope for end to atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Sudhangshu Das, Minister for SC Welfare in Tripura, on February 18 expressed hope that justice would prevail in Bangladesh under its new government and that persecution of Hindus in the neighbouring country would come to an end.

His remarks came after Tarique Rahman took oath as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Congratulating Rahman on assuming office, Das said he was optimistic that a democratic government would be strengthened under his leadership.

“I congratulate Tarique Rahman, the newly elected head of the BNP political party of Bangladesh, on taking oath as the Prime Minister. I am hopeful that under his leadership, a democratic government will be established in Bangladesh, and all people will get justice. Especially, the inhuman torture, atrocities, and killings of Hindus living there will stop,” the minister said in a Facebook statement.

Das further urged the new Prime Minister to ensure the immediate release of Chinmaykrishna Das Prabhu, who he claimed has been imprisoned in a false case.

The Tripura minister’s comments reflect growing concern in the northeastern state over reports of alleged violence against minority communities in Bangladesh.