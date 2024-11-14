Tripura's Tribal Welfare and Handloom Department Minister, Bikas Debbarma, has filed a defamation case against Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and former MLA and Tripura Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha for allegedly making false and fabricated statements against him.

The case was filed by the Public Prosecutor of West Tripura district, Biswajit Deb, with the West Tripura District and Sessions Court on behalf of the Minister.

In a statement, District Public Prosecutor Biswajit Deb said that on August 7, this year, a daily newspaper published defamatory news against Minister Bikas Debbarma based on a press conference held by former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

"The news published in the newspaper is completely false, baseless, and motivated to defame Minister Bikas Debbarma and bring disrepute to the people of the state. After the news was published, Minister Debbarma clarified that the news was entirely false and baseless. As a result of this news, he was defamed by the general public. Therefore, he filed a case through the Public Prosecutor of West Tripura district with the permission of the state government," he said.

He further informed that Advocate Raju Dutta had been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor to handle the case.