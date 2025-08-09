Tripura Minister holds review meeting to maintain top position in Panchayat Advancement Index

Tripura Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman on Saturday chaired a virtual state-level review meeting on the Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 (PAI), aiming to ensure that the state continues to shine nationally in the rankings this year as well.

The Minister said that all senior officials, including the Director of the Panchayat Department, along with public representatives from the three-tier panchayats and district councils, participated in the meeting virtually.

Highlighting Tripura’s achievements, the minister noted that out of 2.5 lakh panchayats in India, the state set a unique precedent last year by achieving 100% data entry in PAI 1.0, when the national average stood at 84.5%. Tripura is also among the five states to have adopted all 508 indicators of the index.

"In terms of performance, Rupaichhari Village Committee secured the second position nationwide, while Tripura was among the only three states where 25 panchayats earned an ‘A’ grade", the minister said.

He said that this follow-up meeting is to ensure that Tripura maintains its stellar performance and continues to draw national attention in the Panchayat Advancement Index this year.