Tripura minister holds weekly ‘Jana Darbar’ to address public grievances

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has reiterated the importance of staying connected with the people as he continues to host his weekly ‘Jana Darbar’ sessions, a platform for citizens to voice their grievances directly to their elected representative.

“Jana Darbar is all about the public coming to their representatives with their concerns,” Chowdhury said, adding that since becoming an MLA in 2018, he has made it a priority to interact directly with people and address their issues.

Every Saturday, the minister meets hundreds of constituents who bring forth concerns ranging from financial difficulties, unemployment, and pension-related problems to issues linked with education and social welfare. During these sessions, he personally listens to grievances and works on finding solutions in coordination with the concerned departments.

Chowdhury also drew parallels with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha’s ‘Mukhyamantri Samipesu’ initiative, stressing that public representatives must remain accessible and responsive to the people they serve.

“These weekly interactions are not just meetings but an opportunity to strengthen the bond between people and their representatives. They ensure that citizens feel heard, supported, and cared for,” he said, affirming that the practice will continue in the days ahead.

The initiative has been widely seen as a step toward bridging the gap between the government and the public, reinforcing accountability and trust in governance.