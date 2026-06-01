Tripura minister launches ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’, says state aims to bring 11,250 hectares of land under natural farming

In order to keep the environment healthy and pollution-free and to promote natural farming Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath today launched the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’, which will continue from June 01 to June 30.

The Minister said that the world is currently witnessing rapid changes in weather. The average daily temperature is increasing. Air pollution, water pollution, a decrease in organic carbon in the soil, and the excessive use of chemical fertilizers are some of the main reasons for this. Our state is no exception.

“In order to keep the environment healthy and pollution-free and protect humanity from the imminent danger of climate change, the Central Government led by the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, has announced the decision to conduct a nationwide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ from June 1st to June 15th this year, which will also be implemented in our state. The main objective of this awareness-raising campaign, organized up to the Gram Panchayat level, is to increase the area under natural cultivation across the country and reduce the import of edible oil by increasing the area and production of oilseeds,” he said.

The Minister said that currently, 5,550 hectares of land in Tripura are being cultivated using natural methods, and 13,875 farmers are associated with it.

“This year, another 11,250 hectares of land will be brought under natural cultivation. That is, by the end of the year, the total area of natural cultivation in the state will increase to 16,800 hectares. As directed by the Prime Minister, I would like to request all the public representatives present to cultivate at least 25 percent of their agricultural land using natural methods so that other farmers are inspired,” he said.

The Minister also requested reducing the use of edible oil as much as possible, along with reducing the use and wastage of chemical fertilizers, and increasing the use of organic fertilizers, leaf manure, compost, cow dung, and various bio-fertilizers.

He said that currently, 26,661 hectares of land in Tripura are being cultivated using organic methods, with 26,884 farmers associated with it.

“Currently, in the context of weather and climate change, we are gradually shifting from organic farming to natural farming. This method produces more crops at a minimum cost of cultivation and does not cause any harm to human health or the environment. The current government of the state is giving utmost importance to agriculture and farmer welfare. In order to reduce production costs and increase income through science-based cultivation and the use of new technology, necessary initiatives are being taken to prepare an ‘Agriculture Roadmap’ till 2047,” he said.

The Minister also said that another important issue is the ‘Farmer Registry’. A ‘Unique ID’ for farmers is very important to ensure easy access to the benefits of various schemes in the future.

“Its work has also started in our state. So far, 63,784 farmers have been registered. I request everyone to complete the registration of all farmers as soon as possible,” he said.