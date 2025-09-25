Tripura minister meets Scinda, seeks Centre’s support for tourism development projects

Tripura Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, in New Delhi on September 25 to discuss expanding tourism initiatives in the state.

Chowdhury shared a detailed overview of ongoing projects and outlined plans for new initiatives aimed at enhancing Tripura’s tourism potential. He also requested financial support from the DoNER Ministry to implement these plans.

“Responding positively, Jyotiraditya Scindia assured full cooperation from the Union Government for the development of tourism in Tripura,” Chowdhury said. The meeting included Uttam Kumar Chakma, Secretary of the Department of Tourism, and Prashant Badal Negi, Director of the Department of Tourism.

Highlighting Tripura’s cultural heritage and scenic attractions as key drivers for growth, Chowdhury expressed optimism about strengthening the state’s tourism sector with support from the Centre.