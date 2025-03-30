Tripura's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Sunday directed officials to expedite the completion of the state's largest fuel storage depot, currently under construction in Sekerkot, Sepahijala district.

The minister, accompanied by senior department officials, visited the site to inspect the ongoing work.

Later, Chowdhury stated that during a meeting held at the site, officials from various departments and the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) presented their views on key issues related to the project.

"Today, I visited the fuel storage depot under construction at Sekerkot and chaired a meeting in the presence of senior officials from the Food and Public Distribution Department and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Several important issues concerning the project were discussed. After a detailed review, I provided necessary suggestions and instructions to expedite the work and ensure its timely completion," he said.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited is undertaking the project, which involves constructing a depot with a storage capacity of 21,000 kiloliters at an estimated cost of Rs 680 crore.

Construction is already underway, with a target completion date set for September 2025. Once operational, the new railway-fed depot will enable the state to maintain a buffer stock of petrol and diesel for approximately 25 to 30 days.