Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on November 5 led a rally in support of BJP candidates filing nominations for the Mohanpur Municipal Council elections in West Tripura district, highlighting the party’s development agenda and its outreach to local residents.

Addressing the gathering, Nath said the public response to the rally reflected the support and trust the BJP claimed to enjoy among people. He also challenged Congress and CPI(M) leaders to visit Mohanpur and witness the public participation.

The minister said the BJP was seeking votes on the basis of its development agenda and its commitment to supporting people during both difficult and happy times.

Emphasising the selection of party candidates, Nath said education and knowledge alone were not sufficient qualifications for public representatives. He said candidates should also maintain strong connections with society and remain committed to public service.

According to Nath, the BJP had selected candidates with electoral experience and an active record of social service, who understood public concerns and stood by residents when needed.

He also urged the CPI(M) and Congress to field candidates in the urban local body elections, saying that all political parties should participate in the democratic contest.

Criticising the previous CPI(M)-led government, Nath alleged that it had failed to support people during difficult times. He claimed that BJP leaders and workers had remained connected with residents and extended assistance whenever required.

The minister also made remarks about the CPI(M)'s political standing in the state, referring to the 2028 Assembly elections and the party's declining support. These were his political assertions at the rally.