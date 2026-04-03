Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath slams ‘Tipraland’ slogans as political gimmicks ahead of TTAADC polls

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on April 3, criticised regional parties for raising slogans such as “Tipraland” and “Thansa”, terming them “political gimmicks” aimed at misleading the Janajati community ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

Addressing an election rally at Birmohanbari under the Bodhjungnagar-Wakhinagar constituency in West Tripura, Nath campaigned for BJP candidate Ranabir Debbarma and asserted that only the BJP has delivered tangible development in tribal areas.

“Some parties talk a lot but do nothing for the Janajati. BJP is the only party ensuring real development in these areas,” he said, drawing a contrast between what he described as promises and performance.

Highlighting welfare measures, Nath said the BJP government has provided free rice to nearly 4,000 out of 6,000 families in the village, ensured 100 per cent water connections, and expanded social pension beneficiaries from 500 to 2,000 families. He also noted that nine members from the Janajati community have received the Padma Shri award since 2018.

The Minister further pointed to the appointment of Jishnu Dev Varma as Governor, calling it a significant milestone as he is the first from the Janajati community in Tripura to hold such a position.

Crediting Narendra Modi’s vision, Nath said the state government is focused on development rather than “empty slogans”. He accused regional parties, including Tipra Motha Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist), of attempting to polarise voters through such demands without delivering results.

“Thansa is possible, but it must be inclusive. Many parties are misleading the Janajati, while BJP is actively working to protect their culture, language and livelihood,” he added.