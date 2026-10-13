Tripura Minister reviews ARDD, fisheries and SC welfare schemes, stresses timely benefits

Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das on October 13 reviewed the implementation of various government schemes under the Animal Resources Development, Fisheries and Scheduled Caste Welfare departments during a district-level meeting in Sepahijala.

The meeting was held at the conference hall of the Sepahijala District Magistrate’s office and attended by Secretary S. Pradbhu and other officials associated with the three departments in the district.

During the review, the minister assessed whether beneficiaries covered under various departmental schemes for the financial year 2026–27 were receiving government assistance within the stipulated time.

Das held detailed discussions with officials on measures to expedite the implementation of ongoing schemes and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the intended benefits without unnecessary delays.

The meeting also focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing initiatives, identifying challenges affecting implementation and improving coordination among the concerned departments.

The minister emphasised the importance of timely delivery of government assistance, with the review aimed at ensuring that departmental schemes reach eligible beneficiaries across Sepahijala district as scheduled.