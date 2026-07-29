Tripura Minister reviews development projects in Unakoti, stresses tourism-led growth and employment

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday, July 29, chaired the first administrative review meeting of Unakoti district as its guardian minister, reviewing the progress of development projects and outlining priorities to boost tourism, infrastructure and employment generation.

The meeting, held at the Kailashahar Circuit House, was attended by senior district officials, who presented updates on the implementation of ongoing projects across various sectors.

Addressing the meeting, Chowdhury said the state government's priority is to ensure that the benefits of development reach every resident of Unakoti district. He emphasised the need to make governance more dynamic, well-planned and people-centric while integrating every family into the development process.

The minister said the review covered projects in key sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, drinking water supply, roads, electricity, public services and infrastructure development. He directed officials to complete all public welfare projects within the stipulated timelines while maintaining transparency, accountability and quality standards.

A major focus of the meeting was on harnessing Unakoti's historical, religious and natural tourism potential to create employment opportunities and strengthen the local economy. Officials discussed measures to improve tourism infrastructure, enhance transport connectivity and strengthen communication networks to attract more visitors to the district.

The meeting also explored ways to promote food processing industries to add value to agricultural produce and local products, with the aim of generating rural employment and boosting economic growth.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to the district's development, Chowdhury said the state, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Manik Saha, is working to transform Unakoti into a modern, prosperous and progressive district through sustained infrastructure development and improved public services.