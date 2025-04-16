Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday chaired a review meeting to inspect the preparedness of the department ahead of the arrival of nor-westers.

In 2024, the power department witnessed massive losses due to the devastating flood that hit the entire state of Tripura, during which many electrical items, including transformers, were damaged.

On Facebook, Power Minister Nath said that just before the start of Kalbaisakhi or nor-westers, a review meeting was held at the corporate office of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited this afternoon regarding the power situation in the state.

“Through video conference, I discussed in detail with all the AGMs and DGMs across the state about the preparations for Kalbaisakhi and the monsoon season and have given them necessary instructions. All the officials have said that they are ready to deal with any situation. In this regard, I also seek the full cooperation of all the people of the state,” he added.



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