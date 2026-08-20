Tripura Minister reviews progress of SC welfare schemes, future action plans

Tripura SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das on August 20 chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat with the Special Secretary, Director and senior officials of the SC Welfare Department.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed various developmental activities, ongoing welfare schemes and projects, along with the department’s future action plans.

Detailed discussions were held on the progress of different initiatives and measures required to ensure their effective and timely implementation.

Das directed officials to adopt more effective and result-oriented measures for the overall welfare, development and empowerment of the Scheduled Caste community in the state.

He stressed the need for coordinated efforts to ensure that welfare schemes and development programmes reach the intended beneficiaries efficiently.

The meeting also focused on strengthening future initiatives and improving the delivery of welfare services for the Scheduled Caste community across Tripura.