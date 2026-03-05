Tripura Minister reviews rollout of ‘PM Rahat’ scheme for road accident victims

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday, March 5, reviewed the implementation of the “PM Rahat” scheme, which aims to provide immediate medical assistance to road accident victims.

Under the scheme, accident victims will be promptly shifted to hospitals and provided cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per person.

Chairing a review meeting, the Minister assessed the state’s preparedness for effective execution of the initiative. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including secretaries of the Health and Transport departments, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, and other concerned officers.

According to the Minister, discussions focused on strengthening coordination among departments, addressing key operational issues, and ensuring faster response mechanisms so that victims receive timely medical care.

Chowdhury highlighted the need for seamless inter-departmental coordination to ensure that the scheme’s benefits reach accident victims without delay and that emergency medical services function efficiently across the state.