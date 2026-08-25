Tripura minister reviews schemes, announces Rs 24.21-crore Batisata project

Tripura minister Sudhangshu Das on August 25 reviewed the functioning of the Fisheries, Animal Resources Development and Scheduled Caste Welfare departments in South Tripura during a district-level meeting held at the Belonia Circuit House.

The meeting assessed the implementation of schemes and activities carried out by the three departments during the last financial year, along with the progress of ongoing programmes in the current financial year.

Das directed officials to ensure that funds allocated under Central and state government schemes are used properly and within the prescribed timeframe, so that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without delays.

He also called for more frequent field visits by departmental officials and urged elected representatives to regularly monitor the implementation of government programmes in their respective areas.

A major development project was also announced for Batisata in Rajnagar. A waterbody, children's park, boating facilities and log huts will be developed across 96 kani of land at an estimated cost of Rs 24.21 crore.

Das expressed satisfaction with the performance of the three departments in South Tripura and called for greater coordination among officials, elected representatives and other stakeholders to speed up the implementation of various programmes.