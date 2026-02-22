Tripura Minister says Bangladesh is ‘part of our family’; Visa services to resume soon

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on February 22 underlined the close ties between India and Bangladesh, saying recent developments in the neighbouring country open a fresh chapter in bilateral cooperation.



Speaking in Agartala, Minister Chowdhury said the office of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in the city would soon resume visa services. He added that over the past year, several developments in Bangladesh had been discussed at the highest levels, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.



“We cannot view these events positively. India, and Tripura in particular, has never seen Bangladesh as a foreign country. We consider it part of our family. We hope the people of Bangladesh continue to work for their country’s development and progress,” he said.



Referring to the recent elections in Bangladesh, which resulted in Tarique Rahman taking oath as Prime Minister, Chowdhury said that countries could progress while maintaining cordial relations when the rule of law is upheld. He noted that cross-border bus services between Tripura and Bangladesh, including the Maitree and Shyamali services, which had been suspended for the past 1.5 years, have now resumed.



“These developments will further strengthen India-Bangladesh relations through increased trade, business, cultural exchange, and tourism. The resumption of visa services is excellent news for the people of both countries,” the minister said.



He concluded, “India has never seen Bangladesh as an enemy. With these renewed ties, our bilateral relationship will reach new heights.”