Tripura minister seeks 90:10 PMMSY funding ratio for Northeast, pushes for timely release of funds

Tripura’s Animal Resources Development Department and Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das on May 25 urged the Centre to revise the existing 60:40 funding pattern under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for Northeastern states, saying the model places a heavy burden on small and marginal farmers in the region.

Addressing a regional review meeting in Aizawl, attended by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State George Kurian, ministers from Northeastern states and senior officials, Das sought a revision of the funding ratio to 90:10 for the region.

He also requested dedicated funding for pond creation and maintenance and urged the Centre to release PMMSY allocations before September for smoother implementation of fisheries projects.

Das said the delayed release of funds affects pond-related and infrastructure development works, as the operational season in the state generally runs from September to March.

Highlighting the importance of the fisheries and livestock sectors, he said they are crucial for strengthening rural livelihoods, increasing income generation, ensuring nutritional security and supporting agricultural development.

“Regional review platforms play a vital role in strengthening coordination among states,” Das said, adding that such meetings help accelerate development initiatives in the fisheries and animal resources sectors.

Referring to Tripura’s fisheries initiatives, he said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, has launched the Mukhyamantri Matsya Vikas Yojana, under which pond creation and distribution of fishery inputs are being implemented.

Das said the Northeast has “significant potential” in meat, egg and milk production, although gaps remain in dairy and poultry output.

He added that Tripura has achieved surplus meat production and is no longer dependent on other states, but milk and egg production still need substantial improvement.

The minister also stressed the need for flexible and timely funding support due to recurring floods in the Northeast, which often disrupt fisheries and livestock-related activities.

He further proposed inclusion of cattle farming under the National Livestock Mission and said Tripura has submitted proposals to establish dairy development units in all eight districts to improve milk production and strengthen rural income.