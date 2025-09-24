Tripura minister seeks central support for new tourism projects

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in New Delhi to discuss the state’s ongoing tourism initiatives and future development plans.

The meeting aimed at securing central support to advance new projects designed to boost Tripura’s tourism sector.

During the discussion, Minister Chowdhury highlighted the current activities of the Tripura Tourism Department and presented proposals for upcoming projects intended to enhance the state’s appeal as a tourist destination. The Union Finance Minister assured him of “all possible cooperation” to support the growth and development of tourism in Tripura.

The Secretary and Director of the Tourism Department were also present at the meeting, emphasizing the collaborative approach between the state and central government.

Chowdhury expressed confidence that with central assistance, Tripura’s tourism sector would achieve significant growth, contributing not only to economic development but also to the promotion of the state’s rich cultural heritage.