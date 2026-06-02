Tripura minister seeks direct Agartala-Mumbai flight connectivity

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has urged the Centre to introduce direct flight services between Agartala and Mumbai, highlighting the growing need for improved air connectivity between the northeastern state and India's financial capital.

In a letter addressed to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Chowdhury drew attention to his earlier communication on the issue and reiterated the importance of establishing a direct air link between the two cities.

The minister noted that Tripura, as a strategically important northeastern state, requires stronger connectivity with major metropolitan centres. He pointed out that Mumbai serves as a key destination for trade, healthcare, education, tourism and employment, making it an important hub for residents of Tripura.

According to Chowdhury, passengers travelling between Agartala and Mumbai currently have to rely on connecting flights involving long transit hours, causing inconvenience to students, patients, businesspersons and government officials.

He said a direct flight service would significantly improve regional connectivity, facilitate travel and contribute to the state's socio-economic development.

The minister requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to explore the possibility of launching direct Agartala-Mumbai flights or, alternatively, ensuring seamless connectivity through more convenient flight schedules under the existing policy framework.

The demand comes amid growing efforts by northeastern states to strengthen air connectivity with major cities across the country to boost economic activity, tourism and investment.

