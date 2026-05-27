Tripura Minister seeks stricter measures to prevent cattle slaughter

Tripura Minister of the Animal Resource Development Department (ARDD) Sudhangshu Das on Wednesday, May 27, urged the administration to take stricter measures to prevent cattle slaughter in different parts of Tripura.

In a Facebook post, the Minister appealed to authorities to strengthen enforcement against cow slaughter across the state.

“I am making a special request to the administration to take stricter steps to stop cow slaughter in various parts of the state of Tripura,” Das said.

The Minister stated that in Hindu society, the cow is regarded as sacred and holds deep religious significance.

“In Hinduism, the cow is respected as ‘Gau-Mata’ or mother due to several deep-rooted religious beliefs and traditions. So let us all work together to ensure the protection of Gau-Mata,” he added.

The statement comes amid ongoing debates and discussions in several northeastern states over cattle slaughter, animal protection and religious sentiments.