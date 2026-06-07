Tripura Minister slams former CPI(M) rule, claims “Blood was exploited, not donated during CPIM rule"

Tripura Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman on June 7 slammed the erstwhile CPIM government, alleging that during their tenure blood was not donated but was exploited from poor people and office-going workers.

The Minister reacted after former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar alleged that the number of blood donation camps has drastically decreased since the BJP formed the government.

He said this while inaugurating a blood donation camp organized at Nalchar under Sepahijala district on Sunday.

He said that data will prove everything—when and how many blood donation camps were held.

“In the past, blood was not donated, blood was stolen. The blood of poor people was stolen, the blood of office workers was stolen,” said the Minister.

The Minister said that in various offices, officers had no right to speak; they had to speak to the clerks of those offices, and those clerks were leaders of some organization of the ruling party.

“When I went to college, the principal did not speak, the clerk did. And that clerk used to be a leader of the then ruling party organizations. Whatever he said, everyone listened to him and used to collect different kinds of subscriptions every day, otherwise they would transfer the official,” he said.