Tripura SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das on Thursday, March 20, criticized the Left Front for passing a resolution in their party conference held in Kerala, stating that there would be no discussion on the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, whereas discussions on attacks on Hamas were allowed.



He said that the Left Front worked to erase the history, culture, and tradition of Hindus.

The statement of Das, who is also the Minister of Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD), came after the Leader of the Opposition and Tripura CPI (M) State Committee Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury wrote a letter to Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, urging action against the Minister for his ‘communal’ Facebook post.



The post by minister Das reads: "Aurangzeb, during his reign, ordered the destruction of several Hindu temples and was responsible for the persecution of Hindus, Marathas, and Sikhs. He also executed the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for refusing to convert to Islam. The opposition political parties, namely the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and the Leftists, endorse the same principle of Islamic brutality, fanaticism, dacoity, uncivilized barbarism, and bestial violence, as practiced by Aurangzeb, to get the votes of fanatical jihadis. Democratic citizens should critically assess such political strategies and their long-term impact on national unity and security."



Reacting to the issue, minister Das said, "What I have mentioned on my Facebook post is that the Left Front, Congress, and other opposition parties are competing to get votes from fanatical jihadis. How does that mean I am disrespecting the Muslim religion? There are two types of Muslims, including those who are nationalist Muslims, who respect the national flag of India and sing our national anthem, who respects all religions. We respect them. The other type is fanatical jihadis, who believe that Hindus should not exist and must be destroyed. They believe Hindus, Christians, and those who are not Muslims are infidels."



He further said that, at present, Hindu families in Bangladesh are coming under attack every day, Hindu women are being raped, and targeted violence is being carried out against Hindus.



"Aren’t people watching this? So, is the Leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury, supporting these atrocities? Whatever I have written on Facebook is 100% correct, and the post is still there. I will not remove my post, nor will I change my statements despite threats. I am not worried about it. This is a fact and the truth. These Communist Party leaders, in their resolution during their party conference in Kerala, stated that there would be no discussion on the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, whereas everyone can speak on the attacks on Hamas. The Left Front worked to erase the history, culture, and tradition of Hindus. They speak about the Constitution, but what they are doing is totally against the Constitution and is not mentioned in it," he added.