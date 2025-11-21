Tripura minister stresses need for accurate measurement, strong legal metrology reforms

Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury today highlighted the importance of accurate measurement, legal compliance, and public awareness in strengthening consumer protection and ensuring fairness in trade.

Addressing a “Discussion Cycle on Laws of Legal Metrology” held at a private hotel in Agartala, the Minister said that both consumers and sellers must uphold integrity for the overall development of the state and the nation. He emphasised that accurate measurement is essential not only for product quality but also for transparency and trust in commercial transactions.

“Accurate measurement is not just a technical requirement—it is crucial for protecting consumers and maintaining fairness in trade,” Chowdhury said.

Organised by the Legal Metrology Wing under the Department of Food, Public Procurement and Consumer Affairs, Government of Tripura, the programme focused on recent amendments to the Legal Metrology Act and Rules, as well as upcoming initiatives of the Government of India.

The Minister underscored the need to strengthen regulatory frameworks and ensure that traders and consumers stay well-informed about legal standards governing weights and measuring instruments. As markets expand and commerce becomes more technology-driven, he noted, the role of legal metrology becomes increasingly significant.

He urged all stakeholders to follow prescribed standards, adopt best practices, and raise awareness on the importance of accurate weights and measurements in safeguarding consumer rights.