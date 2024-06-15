Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, on June 14 distributed free helmets to the public, stating that the state records 250 fatal road accidents annually.

"Every year, almost 250 fatal road accidents occur in the state, and riders who suffer severe head injuries are often found without helmets," he said.

Chowdhury highlighted the broader impact of these accidents on families, noting, "The consequences extend beyond the victims themselves, affecting their loved ones who often face overwhelming medical expenses."

According to data from the transport department, Tripura sees an average of 700 to 750 two-wheeler accidents yearly, with approximately 250 resulting in critical injuries or fatalities.

In response to this alarming trend, the Tripura transport department, in collaboration with traffic authorities, has launched campaigns to distribute helmets to motorcycle riders in urban areas. Despite these efforts, Chowdhury expressed concern over the persistent disregard for safety measures among riders, risking both their lives and those of others on the road.

He emphasised the crucial role of helmets in mitigating injuries and saving lives during accidents.