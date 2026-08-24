Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury reviews supply, prices of essential commodities

Tripura Food, Public Distribution and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury chaired a meeting at the State Secretariat on August 24 to review the supply, availability and prices of essential commodities across the state.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary and Director of the Food Department, senior officials and representatives of the Tripura Wholesale Grocery Merchant Association.

Officials discussed the current supply position and market prices of essential commodities, including rice, edible oil, pulses, sugar, potatoes and onions.

Chowdhury stressed the need for coordinated efforts among the government, officials and traders to ensure adequate availability of essential commodities and prevent unnecessary price fluctuations.

The minister said the government remains committed to protecting the interests of consumers by ensuring a steady supply of essential goods at fair and affordable prices.

The meeting also reviewed measures to maintain market stability and ensure that essential commodities remain readily available to people across Tripura.