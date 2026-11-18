Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on November 18 accused Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman of resorting to political theatrics and election-driven tactics out of fear of defeat in the upcoming urban local body (ULB) elections.

Chowdhury made the remarks while campaigning for BJP-nominated candidate Bidhan Namar in Ward No. 27 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC). He also participated in a bike rally organised in support of the party candidate.

Responding to media queries about Roy Barman's recent political activities and his demand for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) during the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections, the minister launched a sarcastic attack on the Congress leader.

Asked whether Roy Barman was planning to join the BJP, Chowdhury said only the Congress MLA could clarify his political intentions. He remarked that Roy Barman knew when and how to make political moves, but described his recent activities as election-driven tactics, claiming that his anxiety over the polls was evident.

Taking a dig at a recent gathering of Congress leaders and supporters led by Roy Barman outside the District Magistrate's office, Chowdhury said that if he had been in the Congress MLA's position, he would have arranged khichdi for those present rather than turning the gathering into a political issue. He added sarcastically that he would even have requested the District Magistrate to make arrangements for food.

The minister also questioned Roy Barman's demand for central forces during the municipal and panchayat elections. He pointed out that the Congress MLA had fought against the CPI(M) for years but had not raised a similar demand during that period.

Chowdhury alleged that Roy Barman was aware that the demand was unlikely to be implemented but was raising the issue to generate fresh political controversy.

Referring to Roy Barman's recent visit to the residence of a BJP worker, where the Congress MLA reportedly had tea and played carrom, Chowdhury alleged that such engagements were being deliberately used to generate political discussion and controversy.

The minister said that only Roy Barman knew what his next political move would be, adding that neither he nor the people of Tripura could predict the Congress MLA's plans.

The remarks come amid campaigning for the upcoming ULB elections, with political parties intensifying their outreach across the state.