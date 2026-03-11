Tripura minister thanks Centre for Narangi–Agartala intercity train

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on March 10 thanked Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw for launching an intercity train service between Narangi near Guwahati and Agartala.

The Northeast Frontier Railway announced in a notification that the train service will commence on March 13.

According to the notification, the intercity train will halt at several key stations including Jagiroad, Hojai, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat and Ambassa.

“A train service between Narangi and Agartala is set to be flagged off on March 13. The service will significantly boost connectivity,” Chowdhury said in a Facebook post.

He also thanked Manik Saha for supporting the initiative.

The new train service is expected to benefit passengers travelling between Assam’s Barak Valley and hill districts, as well as Tripura, by improving connectivity and providing a more convenient travel option.