Tripura's Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced in the Assembly today that he will request the Civil Aviation Ministry to impose a cap on airfares for the Agartala-Kolkata route. This move comes in response to growing concerns over exorbitant ticket prices.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman had earlier raised the issue, noting that airfares currently range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000. With the festival season approaching, he warned that prices are likely to increase further, placing additional strain on passengers. "Every product has a maximum retail price (MRP) in India, but air tickets do not. Private airlines are charging excessively, and fares are expected to climb even higher with the festive season approaching," Barman said, urging the government to address the situation with urgency.

In his response, Chowdhury acknowledged the issue but clarified that the Civil Aviation Ministry does not have direct authority to regulate airline fares. Nonetheless, he committed to writing to the Ministry to seek relief for the passengers.

Regarding local airport developments, Chowdhury confirmed ongoing efforts to elevate MBB Airport to international status. He also provided an update on Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district, noting that a team from the Civil Aviation Ministry has visited the site, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is preparing a Detailed Project Report for the airport's future.