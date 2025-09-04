Tripura Minister urges Durga puja organisers to avoid forceful subscription collections, tells to follow rituals

Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das on Thursday, September 4 urged Durga Puja organisers to refrain from collecting subscriptions from the public in a forceful manner.



Sharing his message on Facebook, Minister Das said, “It is possible to build big Durga Puja pandals by collecting subscriptions forcefully or by stopping vehicles on the road, but this is not the way to please Goddess Durga. Durga Puja is a significant festival of Hinduism, and the Goddess should be worshipped in a sattvic manner, strictly following rituals.”

He further stressed that organizers should ensure that “your happiness should not become the cause of others’ unhappiness.”



Minister Das appealed to all puja committees to avoid any practices that disturb public peace or order, urging them to celebrate the upcoming Durga festival harmoniously, making it auspicious for everyone.