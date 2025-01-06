Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, in a move to reduce electricity bills to zero, appealed to the people of the state to become electricity producers themselves by installing solar panels instead of solely relying on various power generation plants.

The minister made this appeal while attending a special camp of the PM Surya Ghar Mufti Bijli Yojana at the corporate office of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited on Monday.

A special camp was organised for electricity consumers in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area to register their names under the Surya Ghar project, facilitating access to bank loans and the selection of vendors for project implementation.

Speaking at the event, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath praised the Prime Minister, calling him an exceptionally visionary leader.

“He wants to protect the countrymen from the challenges that may arise in the future through proper planning and implementation. In the coming years, resources like coal and gas will be depleted, leading to a decline in traditional electricity production. Keeping that in mind, the Prime Minister has decided to promote solar energy to deliver electricity to every household. Moreover, in an innovative plan, he has created a wonderful opportunity for families to become electricity producers with government subsidies and to earn money by selling surplus electricity to the power corporation,” Power Minister Nath said.

The Power Minister emphasised the urgency of this initiative, urging the people of the state to take advantage of the PM Surya Ghar Mufti Bijli Yojana before 2026, as the opportunity might not last beyond then.

Power Secretary Abhishek Singh and corporators of various wards under Agartala Municipal Corporation also attended the special camp organized at the corporate office of the power corporation on Monday.

It is worth noting that on February 13, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Surya Ghar Mufti Bijli Yojana. The project aims to generate 500 gigawatts of electricity by 2030.

The Power Minister further stated that, so far, 200 gigawatts of electricity have been confirmed in the country, which accounts for 40% of the target.

“Encouraging the participation of the people in this state, the Prime Minister has increased the subsidy by granting special category status to Tripura and several other states. The primary goal is to bring electricity bills down to zero. This project enables electricity generation either on the roof of the house or on the ground. Its objective is to boost the capacity of rooftop solar power and empower families to produce their own electricity. Consumers can sell any surplus electricity to the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited after meeting their needs,” Nath said.