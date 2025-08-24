Tripura Minister voices concern over halted India-Bangladesh connectivity projects, says Act East policy strengthened NE

Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury today stressed the crucial role of engineers in transforming Tripura’s infrastructure and ensuring the state’s holistic development.

Speaking at the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Building Congress (IBC) Tripura Centre, held at the Conference Hall of the PWD in Netaji Chowmuhani, Agartala, the minister said that the government’s development vision can only be realized through the efficiency and dedication of skilled engineers.



“The government can undertake various projects for the infrastructural transformation of the state, but their proper implementation depends on the efficiency of engineers. Only through their commitment can Tripura move forward in the right direction of development,” Chowdhury said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, he recalled that the Look East Policy was later transformed into the Act East Policy to strengthen connectivity and growth in the Northeast. Tripura, surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, has also benefited from the double-engine government, he noted.

The minister said infrastructure should not be limited to roads and buildings but should include railways, national highways, waterways, and other key sectors that contribute to holistic development. He urged all stakeholders to work shoulder to shoulder to realize the Prime Minister’s dream of making India a Vishwa Guru.



Touching upon regional connectivity, Chowdhury expressed concern over the current state of India-Bangladesh relations, saying that infrastructure worth thousands of crores at Nischintapur and Sabroom has come to a standstill.

“We have always treated Bangladesh as our brother and close neighbor. Though the present scenario is upsetting, we hope peace, prosperity, and harmony will soon be restored between the two nations,” he added.