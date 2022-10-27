Soon after the controversial gang rape incident that took place in Tripura’s Kumarghat which triggered a series of protests, another minor girl was allegedly gang raped in the Kalyanpur area under the Khowai district.

However, the police succeeded in arresting one accused among three on October 26 late at night.

Speaking with reporters Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Prasun Kanti Tripura said that the victim minor girl was en route to her home and was kidnapped by a group of three persons on October 25 late at night.

“As per the family of the victim, the accused persons have reportedly beaten two of her male friend with whom she was coming home and abducted her. They dragged her into an isolated area in the nearby jungle and purportedly assaulted her sexually. The perpetrators left her in the jungle soon after the incident. The victim, somehow, managed to reach home in the morning and narrated the horrific incident to her parents”, the police said.

He further informed that the family members have filed an FIR with the Kalyanpur police station on Wednesday morning mentioning the names of one Aditya Das, Tapas Debnath and Ratan Debnath.

Soon after the incident, Tripura Police detained Tapas Debnath from his hideout. His accomplices Aditya Das and Ratan Debnath are still absconding.

Sources said that the police has invoked section 341, 325, 392, 354, 376 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the POCSO act against the accused persons named in the FIR. The accused persons also stole some valuables from the victim.