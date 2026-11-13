A minor girl from Agartala, who went missing after allegedly being lured to Bengaluru with the promise of a film audition, has been rescued and reunited with her family following coordinated efforts by social activists, her father and members of a social organisation.

The girl, who went missing on October 13, was allegedly persuaded by a woman identified as Nishima Ben to travel to Bengaluru for an audition. According to the girl, she was initially reluctant to travel alone but was assured that the woman would join her after 15 days.

Recounting her ordeal, the girl said that she was asked to arrange money for the journey by pledging her gold chain.

"She told me to sell my gold chain and use the money to go there. Following this, Yuvraj Chowdhury took my gold chain as a pledge and gave me Rs 30,000. He also booked my flight ticket," she said.

However, after reaching Bengaluru, the girl alleged that she was picked up from the airport and taken to an unfamiliar location. She was initially told that she would be shifted to another place the following day, but subsequently learnt that there was no film audition or shooting.

"He told me that there was no shooting taking place there and that this was the work I had to do," she alleged.

The girl further claimed that her mobile phone was damaged and her SIM card removed, cutting off her contact with her family. She also alleged that the people involved repeatedly demanded money from her family, with the amount changing from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh and later Rs 2 lakh.

She named Nishima Ben, Yuvraj Chowdhury, Naveen Chowdhury and Injamul Haque, whom she linked to an ashram, as people allegedly involved in the incident. She claimed that Yuvraj and Naveen were brothers and residents of Agartala.

The girl's father said the family approached the police soon after she went missing. They were subsequently informed that she had boarded a flight to Bengaluru at around 12:45 pm on October 13.

Following information about her possible whereabouts, the family travelled to Mumbai on October 14 but could not trace her despite searching for four days.

The father said he returned to Tripura but received a call from a social activist, identified as Sumit, around 10 to 15 days later, informing him that a location had been traced and asking him to reach Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, he was assisted by Nagesh, a member of the Hindu Maha Sangathan, along with other volunteers. Based on location details, the team eventually traced the girl to a place around 90 km from Bengaluru airport.

The father said his daughter was found with several other children, including a boy. He alleged that some people arrived and attempted to take the children away after he found her and brought her into his vehicle. Members of the organisation intervened and helped the family leave the area.

Expressing relief over the reunion, the father said the intervention had brought immense happiness to his family.

Social activist Khokan Chandra Paul, who was involved in the rescue operation, said the matter was brought to the attention of the chairperson of their organisation, following which its networks in Bengaluru and Mumbai were contacted.

Paul alleged that the girl had fallen into a human trafficking network and said her movements were tracked through coordination with members in the two cities.

"We closely tracked the girl's movements and whereabouts and coordinated all the necessary efforts. Following these efforts, we were able to rescue the girl two days ago," he said.

He also acknowledged the role of the Tripura administration, stating that Chief Minister Manik Saha had been monitoring the case. Paul said the administration had taken steps to address the matter.

Raising concerns over alleged trafficking networks operating in the state, Paul claimed that minor boys and girls were being taken out of Tripura for exploitation, including trafficking to other parts of the country and abroad.

He urged parents to remain vigilant and maintain communication with their children, particularly when they are approached with offers of employment or opportunities outside the state.