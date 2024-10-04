A scuffle broke out between the head constable of the Border Security Force (BSF HC) and miscreants trying to smuggle contraband, in West Tripura's BOP Kalsimura area, on October 4.

When the BSF head constable tried to stop the miscreants, they assaulted him with shard weapons. Further, they tried to snatch his personal weapon.

In response, the personnel fired one round from his rifle following which the miscreants fled from the spot.

Amid the scuffle, the BSF personnel was injured on his head. He has been admitted at Boxanagar CHC for treatment.

An FIR has been lodged against the miscreants and investigation is underway.