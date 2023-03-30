Tripura BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath who was allegedly caught watching obscene videos on his mobile phone during the Assembly session had claimed that the video appeared all of a sudden mistakenly when he was watching something else.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, MLA Nath has claimed that he is not that mobile friendly and mistakenly all these obscene videos have appeared.

“I don’t know how this video has appeared on my phone. I don’t use smartphones that much and I am also not friendly with smartphones. Mistakenly these videos have appeared on my phone”, he claimed.

Watch: Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn during Assembly session, video goes viral

He further informed that “I spoke with my party leadership and also talked with the BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya and he directed me to wait for the decision which party will give to me”.

Jadab Lal Nath, who was a CPI(M) worker, joined BJP before 2018. Nath had contested the election in 2018 against CPI(M) candidate and former Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath but lost the poll however in the 2023 Assembly poll he contested again and won from Bagbasa Assembly Constituency of Tripura’s North district.

Sources from the Tripura legislative assembly informed that the incident took place on the second day of the assembly session which is on Monday.

However, the video of the BJP legislator watching sexual content during the Assembly session has now gone viral on social media since yesterday late night.

In the now-viral video, he was seen holding a tablet where the alleged video was playing.

Netizens reacted to this video and called it very ‘shameful’ for an elected representative to do such things during an ongoing assembly session.