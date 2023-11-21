The Mizo Convention Youth Wing of Jampui Hills organized a peace rally on Tuesday, demanding urgent attention to a comprehensive set of developmental issues affecting the picturesque region. The rally, attended by fervent youth activists, highlighted seven key charter points of concern, including water scarcity, inadequate electricity supply, and the need for improved road infrastructure.

Jampui Hills, renowned for its breathtaking beauty and situated approximately 200 km from Agartala, stands as the highest hill range in Tripura, bordering Mizoram. Despite its allure as a tourist destination, the local community has been grappling with pressing issues that have long awaited resolution.

The youth wing submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha through the Block Development Officer (BDO), emphasizing the need for immediate action on various fronts. The demand for a local Fire Station was raised, as the community currently relies on the services of the Kanchanpur Fire Station, an hour away.

Additionally, the youth wing advocated for the establishment of an Aadhaar Cell in Jampui Hills RD Block, streamlining essential services for the local population. The need for enhanced medical facilities was underscored, with a plea to upgrade Jampui Primary Health Care to Community Health Care status. The memorandum outlined the challenges faced, including the lack of medical tests, overcapacity, and the absence of specialized treatments.

The residents also voiced their concerns about water scarcity, citing villages that have experienced years of water supply disruptions. The plea included a request for the construction of a water project to address the issue comprehensively. Another critical issue raised was the demand for immediate action on NH-44A, a lifeline for the region's connectivity.

Addressing agricultural concerns, the youth wing urged government intervention to resolve the areca nut market crisis. Traditionally, traders from Assam would engage in negotiations for the crop, but this year, a notable absence has caused financial stress in the community. The youth wing implored the government to establish an institutional mechanism for areca nut trading, ensuring the prosperity of this vital market.