Tripura minister calls for peaceful resolution in Phuldungsei land dispute with Mizoram

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has appealed for a peaceful and amicable solution to the ongoing land dispute involving Phuldungsei village, which lies in the Jampui Hills and is claimed by both Tripura and Mizoram. The minister made these remarks on Friday while inaugurating the fourth event of the Unity Promo Fest 2025 at Vanghmun Playground in North Tripura District. Chowdhury stated that resolution should involve cooperation between the Tripura and Mizoram governments, with assistance from the Government of India.

Reflecting on the success of last year’s Unity Promo Fest, Minister Chowdhury noted plans to expand the event due to strong public engagement. He said, "Just like last year, when the turnout was massive, the department has decided to follow the same approach this time as well."

He explained that this year’s event features a new design and will be held for two days at every location, building on the positive response from previous editions. "The response has encouraged us to hold this programme for two days at every location this year. As the night progresses, the turnout will be even higher," he said.

Chowdhury emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration in advancing tourism and strengthening community ties. "Peace, tranquillity, and brotherhood are important for taking the tourism sector forward at the national level."

He also highlighted progress in Tripura's tourism sector since 2018, crediting improved infrastructure and hospitality to recent efforts. "With the leadership of PM Modi and CM Saha, we are progressing towards improving infrastructure, food, culture, and more," he said.

Looking ahead, Chowdhury reiterated his commitment to resolving the land dispute amicably, with intervention from the Government of India if needed. He appealed for mutual benefit and fraternity, stating, "If people from there can come here and earn money, it is beneficial for all. We believe in tranquillity, fraternity, and togetherness, and that is how we can realise the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. By isolating Mizoram, Meghalaya, or any other state or community, we cannot make India a Vishwa Guru, which is the dream of PM Modi. We must settle the dispute amicably," he added.