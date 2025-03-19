The Chapchar Kût festival, a vibrant celebration of Mizo culture and traditions, was held with grandeur at Vanghmun playground in Jampui Hill, North Tripura, on Tuesday. This state-level festival, celebrated annually in early March, was organized with support from the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of Tripura.



Dressed in traditional Mizo attire, including feathered headdresses, jewelry, and weapons, children, youth, and elderly members of the community participated in the festival, creating a breathtaking spectacle of color and heritage. The event featured energetic performances by Mizo singers, followed by a series of traditional dances, with the highlight being the famous Cheraw (bamboo dance). Female dancers showcased their remarkable agility, perfectly synchronizing their jumps with the rhythmic clapping of bamboo sticks by male performers, a performance that mesmerized the audience.



Another captivating segment of the festival was the Khuangchawi, where a young man was carried in a bamboo sedan chair by a group of traditionally dressed individuals, recreating a historical practice where Mizo chieftains were paraded in celebration after a victorious hunt.



Beyond dance and music, the festival also featured traditional games, a photography exhibition and competition by the Zampui Photographers Society, a poetry writing competition by the Zampui Literary Society, and several other creative activities aimed at promoting Mizo heritage and cultural advancement.



The origins of Chapchar Kût trace back to a time when a group of young hunters returned empty-handed from an expedition. To mask their disappointment, the village chief organized a grand feast, with each household contributing food, leading to a lively celebration. Since then, Chapchar Kût has symbolized the joyful and communal spirit of Mizo society.



Although the festival has evolved over the years, its essence remains unchanged, continuing to be a cherished tradition among Mizos.



The Mizos of Tripura, represented by the Mizo Convention, have previously requested the Tripura government to declare Chapchar Kût as an official restricted holiday, a proposal that remains under consideration