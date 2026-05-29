Tripura MLA Abhishek Debroy takes charge as BJP state president, vows to strengthen party at grassroots

MLA from Matabari Assembly Constituency, Abhishek Debroy, on May 29 officially assumed charge as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, outlining his vision to strengthen the organisation from the grassroots level.

The charge-taking ceremony was held at the state BJP office in Agartala in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and outgoing state BJP president as well as MP Rajib Bhattacharjee.

Debroy formally took over the organisational responsibility from Bhattacharjee during the programme.

Speaking to reporters after assuming office, Debroy said his primary focus would be to take the ideology and programmes of the BJP to the grassroots and further strengthen the party’s presence through close coordination with workers at every level.

He stated that the party’s vision and principles should reach “the last person in society” and stressed the importance of active public engagement.

Calling himself a young party worker, Debroy said he would work in coordination with both senior and junior leaders while giving equal importance to experienced leadership and younger cadres.

He also sought continued support and cooperation from party workers and leaders to further strengthen the organisation in the state.

When asked about possible challenges in his new role, Debroy said he did not foresee any immediate difficulties, adding that he has always worked as a grassroots-level party worker and would continue to do so with dedication.

However, he noted that if challenges arise in the future, they would be addressed collectively with the support of the party organisation.