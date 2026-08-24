Tripura MLA Paul Dangshu questions rejection of key questions ahead of Assembly Session

Tipra Motha Party MLA Paul Dangshu has expressed concern over the rejection of several questions submitted for discussion during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, saying elected representatives must be given an opportunity to raise issues concerning public welfare and government accountability.

The Monsoon Session of the Tripura Assembly is scheduled to begin on August 27.

Dangshu questioned why questions seeking answers from the government on issues affecting the public could be disallowed when they were raised on behalf of people across caste and communities.

He said the questions were intended to facilitate constructive debate and bring about positive changes in the system, stressing that the focus should be on accountability rather than political affiliations.

According to Dangshu, three major questions submitted by him were rejected. These included a proposal for a Uniform Transfer Policy for government employees across departments, measures to address the shortage of teachers in elementary and secondary schools, and details of agricultural and residential land pattas distributed across subdivisions and districts during the past five years.

A fourth issue concerned the Tripartite Agreement, or Tiprasa Accord 2024, signed between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura and TIPRA Motha concerning the rights and development of the Indigenous Tiprasa community.

Dangshu said the rejection of questions on such issues raised concerns over transparency and accountability, as the matters directly relate to governance and public welfare.

Reflecting on the role of elected representatives, the MLA said legislators should remain mindful of the trust placed in them by voters and work to ensure that people's concerns are raised and meaningful solutions are pursued through the democratic process.