Tipra Motha Party legislator Ranjit Debbarma has intensified pressure on Assam Rifles officials in Tripura to accelerate implementation of the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive on identifying and deporting illegal immigrants, with only eight days remaining in the stipulated 30-day timeline.

The MLA submitted a detailed memorandum to Brigadier Manish Rana of Assam Rifles on Wednesday, emphasising the urgency of the situation as the May 18 deadline looms.

"There are already 22 (twenty-two) days gone out of the given 30-day timeframe. Only 8 (eight) days are left, as the given time will be completed on 18th May 2025," Debbarma stated in his communication.

The push comes following the MHA's May 19 directive to all state Chief Secretaries, Union Territory administrators, and border security forces to identify and deport illegal migrants within 30 days. Debbarma had previously written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah twice - in August 2024 and May 2025 - seeking intervention against infiltration by Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals.

The legislator outlined specific operational requirements, including the establishment of checkposts on village entry-exit routes, deployment of additional personnel at strategic locations, and creation of temporary accommodation facilities for identified migrants. He also called for the cancellation of leave for security personnel to boost manpower during the critical period.

"The creation of Assam Rifles chaukis (check posts) on the entry-exit routes of villages located in and around Assam Rifles camps in Tripura is needed. Deployment of a considerable number of Assam Rifles forces at these chaukis (check posts) is necessary to identify illegal migrants," the MLA emphasised.

Debbarma's memorandum also highlighted the need for enhanced surveillance of suspected individuals in villages near Assam Rifles installations and efforts to trace Indian brokers facilitating illegal border crossings. He requested that jungle-clearing operations be completed around camp jurisdictions to improve visibility and security coverage.

The MLA stressed that proper detention facilities with basic amenities, including water, electricity, and sanitation, must be prepared for identified illegal migrants pending their deportation.

"Under the above circumstances, I do hereby draw your kind attention to implement the directives of the MHA strictly within Tripura, with utmost sincerity on your part, to maintain the internal security and sovereignty of India," Debbarma concluded in his appeal to the Assam Rifles leadership.