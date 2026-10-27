Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma has written to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, alleging security lapses, communal bias, corruption and partiality by Superintendent of Police (Security) Amitabha Paul. The MLA has sought appropriate action against the officer, claiming his personal security has been compromised.

In a two-page letter dated October 27, Debbarma, who represents the 24-Ramchandraghat Assembly Constituency, alleged that he had been left without Personal Security Officers (PSOs) for several days despite representing a remote, hilly constituency that he described as high-risk.

According to the letter, his PSO Sukesh Debbarma was withdrawn on October 10 without prior information. The MLA said he subsequently lodged a complaint against the PSO on October 13, seeking impartial action.

Alleging inaction by the SP Security office, Debbarma stated that he voluntarily surrendered his two remaining PSOs on October 23 at 3 pm in protest and directed them to report to the SP Security. He claimed that he had been without security cover since then.

The MLA further alleged that repeated transfers of his PSOs were intended to exert psychological pressure on him. He also accused the SP Security of running the wing in a partisan manner and alleged financial irregularities and preferential treatment for certain police personnel.

"There is no implemented transfer policy for police persons," the letter stated, alleging that some personnel continued to enjoy facilities with VIPs and VVIPs for over three years, and in some cases eight to ten years, while others were deprived of similar privileges.

Referring to past instances of political violence in Tripura, Debbarma named former MLAs Parimal Saha, Madhusudhan (Bhola) Saha and Gautam Datta, along with former minister Bimal Sinha. He cited these incidents while expressing concern over what he described as negligence, partiality and bias within the police administration.

The MLA has urged the Governor to take appropriate action against SP Amitabha Paul over the allegations of partiality, communal bias and financial corruption. The Governor's Secretariat at Lok Bhavan, Agartala, received the letter on October 27, as indicated by the official receipt stamp.