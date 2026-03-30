Tripura: MLA Ranjit Debbarma slams BJP, claims rising indigenous support for Tipra Motha Party

Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma on March 30, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has “miserably failed” to fulfil its promises to tribal communities, claiming that indigenous discontent is growing across Tripura.

Campaigning for party candidate Kenaram Reang in South Tripura ahead of the TTAADC elections, Debbarma said the Tipra Motha Party is witnessing an unprecedented surge in public support.

He claimed that several people who had earlier joined the BJP, particularly in Khowai district, are now returning to Tipra Motha, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with the ruling party.

Debbarma also questioned the BJP-led government’s claims of allocating Rs 6,645 crore to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), stating that his queries regarding departmental allocations were not addressed in the Assembly.

Highlighting administrative limitations, he said the council lacks control over key sectors such as drinking water, roads, and electricity, while schemes like MGNREGA are implemented by district authorities, making it difficult to hold the council solely accountable.

He further challenged corruption allegations against Tipra Motha leaders, questioning why no investigations have been initiated despite BJP’s access to central agencies.

Criticising the BJP’s eight-year rule at both the Centre and state levels, Debbarma said the party has failed to deliver on its promises to tribal communities, adding that public sentiment is now shifting towards change.