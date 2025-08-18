Tripura MLA seeks cancellation of ST benefits for tribal women marrying non-tribals

Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma on Monday wrote a letter to the Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, requesting the cancellation of all Scheduled Tribe benefits for tribal women who marry non-tribal men in Tripura.

"I would like to draw your kind attention to the fact that a considerable number of non-tribal (non-S/T) men are intentionally marrying Scheduled Tribe (S/T) women in order to evade legitimate government taxes. After marriage, the grooms transfer their properties to their tribal wives’ names solely to avoid paying taxes," Debbarma wrote in his letter.

He added that, for instance, grooms who run petrol pumps, gas agencies, ration shops, and other businesses register them under the names of their S/T wives to escape government taxation.

"They also enjoy government subsidies under various schemes of both the Central Government and the Tripura State Government. They purchase land in the names of their tribal wives and avoid paying land taxes. They even acquire large plots of land within the TTAADC areas without paying taxes, leading to deforestation. The most alarming issue is that non-tribal men purchase vast tracts of land in TTAADC areas, where they establish gardens and rubber plantations. They also run brick kilns within TTAADC areas under such arrangements. In the health sector as well, they follow the same practice and enjoy tax exemptions," the MLA alleged.

He further claimed that in almost every sphere of life, such marriages are being used as a means to evade government taxes.

"Under the above, I hereby request you to take urgent and effective action to immediately stop such marriages between non-tribal men and tribal women in Tripura, and to cancel all S/T benefits of those who have already entered into such marriages in the state," Debbarma added.