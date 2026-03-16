Tripura MLA seeks helpline for students facing racial discrimination outside state

Paul Dangshu, MLA of the Tipra Motha Party, on March 16 raised concerns in the Tripura Legislative Assembly over incidents of racial discrimination faced by students from Tripura studying outside the state and urged the government to establish a mechanism to address such cases.

Speaking on the second day of the Assembly’s budget session, Dangshu referred to the death of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura who died on December 26, 2025. Chakma had reportedly been stabbed on December 9 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, following an altercation allegedly involving racial slurs.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, Dangshu described the incident as deeply tragic and asked what steps the state government had taken in coordination with authorities in Uttarakhand to arrest the absconding accused.

The legislator also highlighted the racial discrimination often faced by people from the Northeast in other parts of the country. He said that being called derogatory names such as “Chinese”, “chinki”, or “momo” was not new for people from the region and noted that anyone from the House could face similar situations while outside the state.

Dangshu questioned whether the governments of Tripura and Uttarakhand had coordinated efforts to ensure justice in the case and asked if officials from Tripura had been sent to Uttarakhand to monitor the investigation.

He further said that Chakma’s father, who serves the nation, has been struggling to obtain justice for his son. According to the MLA, there were delays in registering the FIR and leaders, including Kriti Devi Debbarma, MP from East Tripura, and Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha Party, had to intervene to support the victim’s family.

Dangshu proposed that the state government create a database of students studying outside Tripura, appoint a designated official to oversee their welfare and establish a 24×7 helpline so that incidents of racial discrimination can be reported and addressed promptly.

He said the incident should serve as a reminder for the country to create proper safeguards so that such cases do not recur and to assure students and their families that the state stands firmly with them.

Responding to the issue, Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura who also holds the Home portfolio, said the government would present detailed information on the matter in the Assembly on March 25.