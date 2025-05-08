Tripura legislator Ranjit Debbarma on Thursday, May 8, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the urgent formation of a high-power committee in the state to identify and push back illegal foreigners to their respective countries after imposing suitable penalties.



Debbarma, an MLA of the Tipra Motha Party, also urged for early and effective legal action to prevent illegal infiltration, ensure detection and identification of unauthorized foreigners, and enforce rigorous imprisonment along with appropriate fines, followed by their immediate deportation.



“A large number of foreigners are entering Indian territory by taking advantage of the weak security system along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border. In particular, infiltration has increased significantly in the Tripura sector in recent days due to tensions in Bangladesh. The role of the Mobile Task Force (MTF) in Tripura has been very disappointing for reasons best known to them. However, the role of the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Tripura has been commendable,” Debbarma stated.



He added that Tripura Police detained a total of 23 Bangladeshi nationals at the Churaibari Police Station in North District a few months ago.



“The illegal activities by unauthorized foreigners inside Indian territory pose a serious threat to national security and sovereignty. Recently, a significant number of Bangladeshi nationals have entered Tripura, particularly the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) under Sixth Schedule areas such as Chawmanu (Longtharai Valley Sub-Division), Gandacharra (Gandacharra Sub-Division, Dhalai District), and Karbook and Shilacharri (Karbook Sub-Division, Gomati District) from the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh. Some have even established paras (hamlets) and entire villages using illegal documents. In certain cases, they have been allotted government forest land in the form of pattas and are occupying land through fraudulent means,” the letter reads.



Debbarma claimed that these Bangladeshi nationals are enjoying various facilities using forged Indian documents such as Voter IDs, Aadhaar cards, Ration cards, PAN cards, and even Indian passports. “Some of them are reportedly running petrol pumps and ration shops, or working as masons, carpenters, etc.,” he alleged.



He urged the Union Home Minister to consider the prevailing crisis in Bangladesh and the current geopolitical scenario, stressing the urgent need to form a High-Power Committee in Tripura comprising the Administrative Secretary (Home), Secretary (Home), District Superintendents of Police, District Magistrates and Collectors, and the State Level Nodal Officer to identify and deport illegal foreigners after imposing appropriate penalties.

Debbarma also demanded the establishment of check posts and camps within Indian territory manned by personnel from the TSR, Tripura Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF.

He called for the creation of a Special Mobile Task Force to detect and prevent illegal infiltration, a dedicated high-level intelligence wing composed of local personnel to identify unauthorized foreigners, and stringent action against brokers involved in document forgery. Additionally, he requested the deployment of intelligence teams at all bus stands, railway stations, and airports to intercept illegal infiltrators.