Former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Tuesday urged CPI(M) party workers to join Congress in a move to oust BJP from the state, as CPIM’s chances of returning to power are slim due to their loss of public support.



Addressing a gathering of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee in Agartala, Roy Barman, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee, said that communist ideologies do not necessarily need to support the CPI(M) or other Left parties.

“I want to ask the CPI(M) workers—can they come to power solely with the votes of their party members? Your power lies in your primary members, but you cannot form a government with just their votes, as public support has dwindled. I urge those primary members of CPIM not to waste their time and lives staying in the CPIM. If you want to oust BJP from the state, you are left with no alternative but to join Congress. Communist ideologies do not necessarily have to support the CPIM or other Left parties,” he said.

Roy Barman further lashed out at the ruling BJP, terming the party in power as a government against unemployed youths.

“In the last seven years, over 30,000 employees retired, and many posts are lying vacant. As per BJP leaders, around 13,000 jobs have been provided in the last seven years in Tripura. The government has made several announcements, but they have eventually failed to materialize. They are playing with the unemployed youths. This government is against the unemployed. It is looting everything—a government of commissions. BJP leaders are now engaging in land brokerage. A section of leaders is illegally and forcefully occupying others’ land. This government is neck-deep in corruption. The people of the state have suffered immensely, businessmen are scared, and democracy is nowhere to be seen. In the coming days, a political earthquake will take place in the state,” he added.