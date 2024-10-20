Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma on Sunday, October 20 wrote a letter to the National Human Right Commission, Tripura DGP and Tripura State Human Right Commission requesting for proper legal action against the involved police officials including the arrest of Officer-In-Charge in the custodial death after being tortured and an enquiry of all the cases where proper medication not awarded to the arrested persons in police stations in the whole state of Tripura for a period of last two months.



On October 13, Tripura Police arrested Badal Tripura in connection with a theft case. He died at home on October 16, allegedly after being tortured by police inside the lockup.

In the letter, the Tipra Motha legislature said claimed that there are many instances of police harassment, torture, assault persisting inside police stations of Tripura. Even, proper medical attention not is being awarded to the arrested persons ignoring the specific guidelines of the Supreme Court of India.

“Resultantly the injured persons subsequently facing tremendous physical problems including permanent deformity of their respective body. Most of the cases, the all instances are being happening with the direct and indirect knowledge and instigation of the respective Officer-In-Charges of the Police Stations. It is observed that in almost all the cases the Officer-In-Charge of the police station escaped from the ambit of punishment under law in this State of Tripura”, the letter reads.



He said that most alarming issue is that the feelings of the non-Gazetted Police Officers and Staffs started to think that the Gazetted Police Officers is being saved from the hands of punishment under law.



“It is quite absurd to believe that the whole episode of torture on Tiprasa Youth Badal Tripura happened without the consent and knowledge of Officer-In-Charge of Manubazar Police Station. As such, the massive complain and inconvenience arose from the part of the Non-Gazetted Police Officers and Staffs in respect of the release of the Officer-In-Charge from the ambit of punishment under law. Under the above circumstances, I do place an earnest request to put forward strict police action like arrest of involved Officer-In-Charge of Manubazar Police Station for abetment of the death of Tiprasa youth”, said Ranjit.

He further demanded strict police action like arrest of involved Officer-In-Charge of Manubazar Police Station for abetment of the death of Tiprasa youth Badal Tripura and arrange to make an effective enquiry of all the cases where proper medication not awarded to the arrested persons in police stations in the whole state of Tripura for a period of last two months with a view to eradicate the panic of the people in this state of Tripura.