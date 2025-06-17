The Mohan Foundation has officially begun its organ transplant programme at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the institution on April 17.

As part of the rollout, Vincent Debbarma has been appointed as the state coordinator for Tripura and took charge on June 1. He is currently undergoing specialised training, and a dedicated office space within the hospital has been provided to support the Foundation’s work.

“In the coming weeks, the Foundation is expected to appoint an additional transplant coordinator to further strengthen its presence in the state,” an official said. A team from the Foundation will also conduct training and awareness sessions for doctors and nurses at AGMC and GBP Hospital in the last week of June.

To monitor and guide the programme’s implementation, a steering committee is being formed in coordination with the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTO), Tripura. This body will oversee operations and encourage healthcare professionals across the state to regularly perform transplant procedures.

Earlier, Dr Shankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of AGMC and GBP Hospital, said, “Northeast India's healthcare landscape is set to transform as Agartala Government Medical College prepares to launch its organ transplant unit, focusing initially on liver transplants.”

He noted that the partnership with the Chennai-based Mohan Foundation will significantly strengthen the organ donation process in Tripura.